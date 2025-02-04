'Portals' community exhibition depicts African American history across Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. — A community-based photo exhibition in Shockoe Bottom showcases portraits of African Americans across the centuries for Black History Month.

The photos, which can be seen on storefronts along East Main Street and nearby streets, tell individual stories that collectively highlight the daily lives of African Americans within the context of labor, which the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) named as the theme for this year's Black History Month.

The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia partnered with Richmond Parks and Recreation and other community organizations to collect and display more than two dozen large photos.

"BHMVA has partnered to create this exhibition in alignment with the ASALH theme to pay homage to our ancestors who were brought to America for their skills, expertise, and intellectual capital, all of which were instrumental in building this nation," the museum's website reads.

Watch | 'Portals' exhibition depicts African American history across Shockoe Bottom

This outdoor exhibition will be available for viewing throughout February. For more information, visit the Black History Museum's website.

See the map below, or on the museum's website, for photo locations.

