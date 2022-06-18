POQUOSON, Va. - The Poquoson Police Department said a giant anchor missing from the Poquoson Museum since September 2021 was found buried in a backyard Thursday morning.

The 7-foot-long, 2,000-pound anchor was reported stolen on Sept. 20, 2021. At some point between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, the anchor was removed from the museum's grounds.

"We appreciate the many tips and leads provided to us by many members of the Poquoson community," the police department said on Facebook.

The investigation into the theft is still ongoing.