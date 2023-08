SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A fried chicken chain born of the Bayou is breaking into Short Pump.

Plans filed recently with Henrico County confirm that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will open a new restaurant at 11600 W. Broad St. at the Regal Cinemas-anchored Downtown Short Pump. It’d be the first Short Pump location for the Louisiana-based chain.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.