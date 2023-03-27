Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Fire that damaged Richmond home started in detached garage

Fire that damaged Richmond home started in detached garage
Posted at 12:32 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 00:32:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. – A fire badly damaged a home in the Bellevue neighborhood on Richmond’s Northside Sunday.

The second-alarm fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in the detached garage of a home on Pope Avenue. That fire then spread to the house.

Video from Bert Green showed thick smoke billowing from the property.

Henrico Fire crews were also called in to help put out the blaze.

No one was injured, according to officials.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone