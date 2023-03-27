Fire that damaged Richmond home started in detached garage

RICHMOND, Va. – A fire badly damaged a home in the Bellevue neighborhood on Richmond’s Northside Sunday.

The second-alarm fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in the detached garage of a home on Pope Avenue. That fire then spread to the house.

Video from Bert Green showed thick smoke billowing from the property.

Henrico Fire crews were also called in to help put out the blaze.

No one was injured, according to officials.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.