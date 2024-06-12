Pop-up market operator opening year-round, daily location at Chesterfield mall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Last December, PopUp RVA wanted to create some buzz.

The local pop-up market operator made an Instagram post that promised a “big announcement,” and encouraged followers to guess at what it would be for a prize.

While the reveal was simply that Santa Claus would make an appearance at the company’s holiday-themed Sip & Shop event at Stony Point Fashion Park, it was the guesses posted online that got founder Brian Sullivan’s attention: customers were hoping for news of a more permanent location and extended operating hours.

That feedback inspired the company’s latest offering – a year-round, daily indoor vendor market at Chesterfield Towne Center. It’s set to open Aug. 1 in a 9,000-square-foot space at the Chesterfield mall.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.