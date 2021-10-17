The touching reason this Virginia father started a pop-up library: 'I had to keep his legacy alive'

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A father is remembering his son who was tragically killed in a tractor trailer crash four years ago. He's honoring his son’s legacy with a pop-up library.

“We got our first pop-up library in the city of Portsmouth," Deshawn Parker said.

Deshawn Parker’s son Israel was tragically killed by a tractor trailer four years ago in his own neighborhood in Suffolk. Today, he’s remembering Israel by doing something he enjoyed doing: reading.

"My son was killed four years ago. The thing about my son he loved education. He loved reading. He loved books. He was an avid reader. I had to keep his legacy alive when it comes to reading and when it comes to promoting education," Parker said.

Kids and teenagers can pick up a book from the pop-up library for free near the Cavalier Blvd. and Tazewell Street crosswalk in Portsmouth.

"Izzy’s corner is going to make sure we continue to keep the bookcase stocked up throughout this city."

Deshawn Parker

With the recent uptick in teen shootings, Parker hopes to help Portsmouth’s youth.

"With the city of Portsmouth, there has been a lot of shootings and killings. We need to as parents to make sure we pour education into our kids, starting with this pop-up library," Parker said.

Parker plans to promote education and reading throughout the seven cities.

"We’re excited. We’re going to put one in each of the seven cities," he said.

Izzy would have been 16 years old on Oct. 16.