Their son was murdered in Richmond. Now they're offering $10,000 to catch his killer: 'We miss him more than life itself'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A grieving Richmond has offered a $10,000 reward for help catching their son's killer. The Poonsammy family announced the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Dylan Poonsammy last October.

Poonsammy, 24, was found shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot off Westoverhills Boulevard.

In the three months since he died, police made an arrest but ultimately had to release the suspect.

Richmond Police said they're about halfway there to making a case but needed people in the community to come forward.

"Unfortunately, the way our system works, we need people to come forward. We need people to testify in court," Richmond Police Det. Anthony Coates said.

The lead investigator said he hoped the $10,000 reward will be an incentive for community members to share what they know.

Dylan left behind loving parents, sisters, and two children, one of whom was born after he died.

"He had his own landscaping and power washing business since at the age of 19 and was in the process of starting his own dump truck company," Dylan's mom said in a statement. "He also has two sisters and they were all like the 3 Musketeers. My husband and I have been married for 25 years and we were a complete stable family."

"Now my family is broken without my son, my only son, our firstborn son, we truly miss him more than life itself," she added.

If you have any information that might help, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

