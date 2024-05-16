Watch Now
Sandwich shop Polpetti Italian taking over Capitol Waffle space in Richmond

BizSense
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 16, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A VCU-area restaurant space is trading waffles for chicken cutlets.

Polpetti Italian has signed on to open at 515 N. Harrison St. in a space that until recently housed Capitol Waffle Shop.

Behind Polpetti is wife-and-husband duo Georgia and Peter Riccobono. Years ago, Georgia said that when they’d visit Peter’s family in Brooklyn, they’d bring empty coolers with them so they could bring back deli staples from New York. Eventually they decided to offer New York-style Italian food to all Richmonders.

“One day we said to ourselves, ‘You know, no one is really doing this style of food in Richmond. Let’s give it a go,’” Riccobono said.

