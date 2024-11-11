Peter and Georgia Riccobono plan to bring ‘legit Italian deli’ to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a cafe and sandwich shop version of their Polpetti Italian brand already in the works a few blocks away, Georgia and Peter Riccobono want to turn their existing Fan storefront into the kind of Italian deli typically found in the Big Apple.

The Riccobonos are planning to open a deli and bakery, also called Polpetti Italian, at 719 N. Meadow St. It’ll be the type of deli the Riccobonos have long envisioned bringing to Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.