Firefighters save cat from burning Hanover home

Hanover Fire and EMS
Fire damages a home along the 9100 block of Polo Pony Court in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 29, 2022
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Hanover Fire Marshal investigators are working to figure out what started a fire that damaged a home in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Firefighters were called to the home along the 9100 block of Polo Pony Court, off New Ashcake Road, on Tuesday.

"Fire-EMS crews arrived at the location to find a two-story family dwelling heavily involved in fire," a Hanover Fire and EMS spokesperson posted on social media. "Fire-EMS crews were able to save a cat who was in the structure at the time of the fire. No civilian injuries were reported."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

