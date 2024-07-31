Watch Now
Former teacher charged with assaulting student at Chesterfield elementary school

Jacobs Road Elementary School
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A former teacher in Chesterfield County has been charged with assaulting a student at an elementary school.

Police said they received a report that 65-year-old Polly Schmidt allegedly assaulted a boy at Jacobs Road Elementary School on Feb. 15 when she was still employed by the school.

After further investigation and consultation with the Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, police obtained a warrant and Schmidt was served Wednesday, July 24.

No additional details about the incident were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

