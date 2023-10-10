Richmond election officials to reopen school polling locations after new air quality test results

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Office of Elections announced Tuesday that two polling locations will be available for voters to cast their ballots after they were previously relocated.

The reopening comes after reports of mold and "unhealthy air quality conditions" surfaced regarding two Richmond schools, Clark Springs Elementary and Boushall Middle.

In a statement, the Office of Elections said that Richmond Public School conducted air quality tests that showed the schools were safe to continue operating as polling locations.

The initial decision to relocate the polling locations was made with the utmost consideration for the health and well-being of our dedicated poll workers. Many of these individuals are in their seventies and have preexisting health conditions, making their safety a top priority. Upon hearing about the results from the independent testing, voters will now be allowed to cast their ballots at these two schools. Office of Elections

