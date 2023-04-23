Officers seen searching home after deadly shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police in Henrico and Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend.

That comes after a man who was shot in the chest was dropped off at VCU Medical Center around 9 p.m. Saturday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

That victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to those sources.

Police worked to locate the scene of the shooting and found it in northern Henrico off Laburnum Avenue.

Henrico Police were seen searching a home in that area early into the morning, sources said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.