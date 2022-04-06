Police warn drivers to 'be aware of potential delays' surrounding officer's funeral procession

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The funeral procession for fallen Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton will slow traffic and close roads between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, according to Chesterfield Police.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place at Victory Tabernacle Church of God on Genito Road starting at 11 a.m.

Officer Sutton will later be laid to rest at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Hopewell.

"Chesterfield County motorists are urged to be aware of potential delays in the following areas," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "Motorists are also encouraged to find alternate routes."

• Hull Street Road from its intersection with Genito Road to the interchange with Route 288

• Southbound Route 288 to Interstate 95 south

• Eastbound West Hundred Road (Route 10) from the Interstate 95 interchange to the Charles Hardaway Marks Bridge to Hopewell

The funeral service for Officer Sutton will stream live on WTVR.com.

This is a developing story.