Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

APPALACHIA, Va. -- State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.
The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles.
The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment.
The 16-year-old’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
A 13-year-old girl who had been with him was not injured.
Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.