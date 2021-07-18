Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Police Lights
Police Lights Generic Crime Daytime
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 11:56:11-04

APPALACHIA, Va. -- State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles.

The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

A 13-year-old girl who had been with him was not injured.

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.