Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

APPALACHIA, Va. -- State police say a southwest Virginia deputy fatally shot a 16-year-old after the teen stabbed him during a confrontation.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon near the community of Appalachia in Wise County during a search for two missing juveniles.

The injured deputy was flown to a Tennessee hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old’s remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

A 13-year-old girl who had been with him was not injured.

Police did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.