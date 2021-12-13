Police: 'Verbal altercation' led to Hopewell shooting that left man hospitalized

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police believe a "verbal altercation" prompted a shooting in Hopewell early Sunday morning that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue just after 4:15 a.m.

"A short time later information was received from John Randolph Medical Center that an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound arrived in the Emergency Room," Lt. Kyle Nichols with Hopewell Police said.

The victim was later taken to an area trauma center where he remained in serious but stable condition Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Nichols said investigators believe a "verbal altercation" led to the shooting on Stewart Avenue.

"Detectives are asking for help from the community to solve this case and to bring justice to the victim," Nichols said.

Any with information about the case is urged to call Lead Detective M. Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Anyone who wishes to remain may call the Hopewell Prince George CrimeSolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.