Chesterfield Police use drones to catch hiding teens now charged in theft, shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police used drones to apprehend two teenagers who are now facing multiple charges, including theft and gun-related offenses.

The incident began when police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3000 block of Waddington Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to a police spokesperson, officers were previously looking for a blue 2001 Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen from Henrico.

At the shooting scene, officers spoke with a man who saw a dark-colored pickup truck with its lights off. The man reported that two individuals exited the truck and began tampering with another vehicle. When the victim yelled at them, they returned to their truck and drove away.

The victim followed the truck, but someone inside fired a shot in his direction, missing him.

While investigating the shooting, police received another report about two individuals in a truck similar to the one involved in the shooting who had stolen multiple cases of beer from a Sheetz store located in the 13500 block of Genito Road.

Officers spotted the suspect truck heading east on Hull Street Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Manchester High School, but the driver did not stop.

The vehicle drove behind the 360 West Shopping Center, at which point the suspects fled on foot before the truck came to a complete stop.

The truck eventually rolled into a fence, and the suspects ran into a nearby neighborhood.

Using drones over the area, police located one suspect hiding behind a shed along Wynnewood Drive. The truck was confirmed to be the stolen vehicle, and inside, officers found a handgun, masks, and the stolen beer.

Allans Isaac Rivera Lara, 18, of Hopkins Road, was arrested and charged with:



Driving without a license

Felony eluding

Reckless driving

Obstruction

Shooting from a vehicle

Underage possession of alcohol

Tampering with an auto

Possession of burglary tools

Wearing a mask in public

Motor vehicle theft

Petit larceny

Illegal possession of a firearm

Angel Rogelio Hernandez, 19, of Brady Street, was also arrested and faces similar charges, including:



Obstruction

Shooting from a vehicle

Underage possession of alcohol

Tampering with an auto

Possession of burglary tools

Wearing a mask in public

Motor vehicle theft

Petit larceny

Illegal possession of a firearm

