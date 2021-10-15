Watch
Police: Underage Henrico boy charged for threatening to 'expose' compromising images, videos of girls

Henrico Police
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 15, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An underage Henrico boy has been charged for allegedly extorting local, underage females in November and December last year, according to police.

The boy was charged on Friday.

Henrico detectives learned the boy would obtain explicit images and videos of underage girls and would threaten to "expose" those girls if they refused to submit additional compromising material of themselves or others.

Police also learned that the boy would solicit these images and videos using Snapchat.

Due to the boy's age, his identity is being withheld.

Henrico Police urges members of our community who believe they or someone they know, including teens and children, are victims of this criminal activity to please come forward and speak with Detective S. VonCanon at (804) 347-1776

You may also submit anonymous tips through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at P3Tips.com, or through the P3Tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

