Police: Truck driver kills VDOT worker in Virginia crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. -- A man working for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was killed Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Augusta County, according to Virginia State Police.

"A highway work zone crash truck, contracted by VDOT, was stationary in the left northbound lanes of I-81 as the highway work zone crew was setting up cones to establish the work zone. A tractor-trailer traveling north in the left lane on I-81 rear-ended the crash truck," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The impact of the crash caused the crash truck, a Ford F-650, to run into the median and overturn. The tractor-trailer also ran off the left side of the interstate and came to rest in the median."

Crash truck driver Shawn P. Dick, 32, of Paw Paw, W.Va., died at the scene, according to police.

His crash truck had its arrow board activated and amber lights flashing at the time of the crash, police added.

The 23-year-old tractor-trailer driver, whose name has not yet been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

