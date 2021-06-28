Police stop ambulance stolen from Chippenham Hospital on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Colonial Heights man was arrested and charged with stealing an ambulance and leading police on an Interstate 95 pursuit. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the ambulance was stolen from Chippenham Hospital on Jahnke Road.

"At 10:32 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, Virginia State Police troopers located an ambulance heading south on Chippenham Parkway south of Hopkins that was reported to be stolen. Troopers activated emergency equipment in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop," an email from Virginia State Police read. "The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit concluded on I-95 south of Ruffin Mill Road after the deployment of a tire deflation device by Chesterfield Police."

Robert M. Naugle, 32, was charged with:



Climbing into a vehicle to commit a crime

Removing EMS equipment

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Driving while revoked

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Felony eluding

This is a developing story.