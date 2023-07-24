Richmond Police seek the public's help with a missing man last seen on James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man who was last seen on Sunday, July 23, around 4:45 p.m., on the James River, possibly near the Texas Beach area.

Matthew Nasal, 40, was reported missing by his family.

Nasal is approximately 6’2” tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nasal or the circumstances of his disappearance should call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.