Police seek pickup after Richmond man found dead on side of road

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George County earlier this week.

Tiff Pescatello, 59, of Richmond, was found Tuesday morning along the 21000 block of South Crater Road in Prince George County after police believe he was hit sometime Monday night.

"[He] was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unknown vehicle struck [him] from behind. The force of the crash caused [him] to be ejected to the shoulder of the highway," a Prince George Police spokesperson said. "[He] was discovered at approximately 7:30 am this morning by a passing motorist and was pronounced deceased on the scene."

An early 1990s, extended cab, red and white Ford pickup truck was seen parked in a field off of the 8000 block of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie County that Tuesday morning, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said the truck had passenger side damage to its windshield and front end.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733–2773, Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777 or email Sgt. Matt Bryant at mbryant@princegeorgecountyva.gov.

