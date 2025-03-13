Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond police asking for witness information, video after principal Greg Muzik hit while riding his bike

Greg Muzik, longtime principal of Mary Munford Elementary School, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Mary Munford Elementary School principal Gregory Muzik was hospitalized Tuesday after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Patterson Avenue, near Commonwealth Avenue, in Richmond.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward after a crash left a beloved elementary school principal with life-threatening injuries.

Greg Muzik, principal of Mary Munford Elementary School, was hit while riding his bicycle in the 4400 block of Patterson Avenue at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or find door bell video from near the scene.

Watch: Neighbors call for change after beloved principal hit while riding his bike

Neighbors call for change after beloved principal hit while riding his bike

Detectives have determined that Muzik was riding westbound in a parking lane when the crash happened. The parking lane is in between the travel lane and dedicated bicycle lane near the curb.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Muzik stayed at the scene. Police say speeding and driver impairment were not factors in the crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed. Muzik remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone