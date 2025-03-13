Richmond police asking for witness information, video after principal Greg Muzik hit while riding his bike

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking witnesses to come forward after a crash left a beloved elementary school principal with life-threatening injuries.

Greg Muzik, principal of Mary Munford Elementary School, was hit while riding his bicycle in the 4400 block of Patterson Avenue at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or find door bell video from near the scene.

Detectives have determined that Muzik was riding westbound in a parking lane when the crash happened. The parking lane is in between the travel lane and dedicated bicycle lane near the curb.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Muzik stayed at the scene. Police say speeding and driver impairment were not factors in the crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed. Muzik remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

