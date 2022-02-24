Police searching for missing Henrico woman in need of medical care

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Police Division and family are seeking the community’s assistance in safely locating 33-year-old Victoria Elizabeth DuFresne.

She was reported missing by family on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, and last known to be around the 7300 block of W. Broad Street. She is believed to need medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000 or your local police department if found outside of Henrico County. Detective Ensor may be reached by calling 804-501-5794.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!