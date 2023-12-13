Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Chesterfield Lowe's

Chesterfield Police.png
WTVR
Chesterfield Police.png
Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 21:03:15-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County police announced that a man is wanted after he robbed a Chesterfield Lowe's while armed with a knife Tuesday evening.

The robbery occurred just after 7 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the Lowe's, located on 1512 Koger Center Boulevard, and walked up to a cash register.

After he was confronted by an employee, the suspect flashed a knife and ran from the store with an unknown amount of money.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the suspect allegedly ran towards a nearby Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, 5-foot-11-inches, and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, maroon sweatshirt, black pants, and a black watch cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone