Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Chesterfield Lowe's

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County police announced that a man is wanted after he robbed a Chesterfield Lowe's while armed with a knife Tuesday evening.

The robbery occurred just after 7 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the Lowe's, located on 1512 Koger Center Boulevard, and walked up to a cash register.

After he was confronted by an employee, the suspect flashed a knife and ran from the store with an unknown amount of money.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the suspect allegedly ran towards a nearby Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, 5-foot-11-inches, and was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, maroon sweatshirt, black pants, and a black watch cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

