Police searching for missing Petersburg man

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Petersburg man. Michael Allen Winn

was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, in the Chesterfield County government complex off of Iron Bridge Rd.

He left the complex on foot and it is believed that he was trying to make his way home to Petersburg.

Mr. Winn is a 56-year-old, white male. He is 5’8” tall and 150 lbs. He currently resides in the 300 block of Grigg St. in Petersburg and has family in the town of Blackstone. His family reported him missing to the Virginia State Police on Jan. 7, 2022. Since then, state police have assisted the family with checking area hospitals, shelters, etc. in the hope of helping them locate him.

If you have any information about Mr. Winn’s whereabouts or saw a pedestrian on Iron Bridge Rd. or Route 1 meeting Mr. Winn’s description during that time, please contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

