Police searching for missing Henrico teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police is seeking help from the community to safely locate a missing daughter, Meghan Simmons, 16, from Henrico County.

On November 23, 2021, around 2:33 pm, police responded to the 5200 block of Reids Pointe Road after Meghan left the residence on foot.

Meghan is 5’3”, 120 lbs., blue eyes, and possibly blue and black hair.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Meghan Simmons, please call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Community members may submit tips online at P3Tips.com.