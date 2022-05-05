Watch
Police searching for man who escaped Virginia jail

Jessica Noll | WCPO
Posted at 10:03 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 22:17:01-04

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate after he escaped custody.

The man, Gary Robert Johnson II, escaped the custody of the South Hill Police Department at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta.

The subject is described as a 34-year-old Black man who is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black joggers, sneakers, dreadlocks that have been cut and a stocking cap. He is also handcuffed.

Anyone who has information on this inmate's whereabouts is asked to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at (434) 848-3133.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

