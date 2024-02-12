Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police search prompts lockdown at Southside Regional Medical Center

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 12, 2024
Posted at 6:01 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 18:01:36-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) was placed on lockdown as police searched for a man believed to be involved in a domestic dispute with a hospital employee.

Petersburg Police have not yet provided details about the person they're looking for in and around the hospital. located along the 200 block of Medical Park Boulevard.

"We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time unless there is an emergency," a Petersburg Police spokesperson said.

Visitors to the hospital were being escorted to their parked cars, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil shared.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone