Police search prompts lockdown at Southside Regional Medical Center

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) was placed on lockdown as police searched for a man believed to be involved in a domestic dispute with a hospital employee.

Petersburg Police have not yet provided details about the person they're looking for in and around the hospital. located along the 200 block of Medical Park Boulevard.

"We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time unless there is an emergency," a Petersburg Police spokesperson said.

Visitors to the hospital were being escorted to their parked cars, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil shared.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.