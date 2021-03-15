Police search for missing Richmond woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are searching for a missing 65 year old woman who was last seen March 3.

Minnie L. Saunders, 65, was last seen walking in downtown Richmond after receiving medical treatment.

"She is known to frequent the area near Hopkins Road and East Belt Boulevard," said a police spokesperson.

Saunders is described as a black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and glasses. Police say there is a possibility she is wearing a black and burgundy wig.

"Sanders suffers from a medical condition and there is concern for her safety," said police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775.

