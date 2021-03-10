Menu

Police search for driver that fled after crashing car into Richmond home

A car crashed into a Richmond home and police are searching for the driver.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Mar 10, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for a suspect after a car crashed into a house on the city's Northside early Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Front Street and First Avenue.

Richmond Police said the unknown driver in an SUV hit a parked car, then swerved and crashed into the side of the home.

No injuries were reported, and police are still looking for a suspect who was driving the car.

There's no suspect description available.

This is a developing story.

