Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police say Virginia high school student stabbed to death

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:45 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 20:45:01-04

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Police in Alexandria, Virginia say a high school student died on Tuesday when he was stabbed in the midst of a large fight at a shopping center.

Alexandria police said in a news release that officers were called to the Bradlee Shopping Center at approximately 12:26 p.m.

News outlets report that between 30 and 50 people were involved in the fight in the parking lot at a McDonald’s.

Police say that as officers attempted to control the group, they found the student, who died after he was taken to a local hospital.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone