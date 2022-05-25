Police say Virginia high school student stabbed to death

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Police in Alexandria, Virginia say a high school student died on Tuesday when he was stabbed in the midst of a large fight at a shopping center.

Alexandria police said in a news release that officers were called to the Bradlee Shopping Center at approximately 12:26 p.m.

News outlets report that between 30 and 50 people were involved in the fight in the parking lot at a McDonald’s.

Police say that as officers attempted to control the group, they found the student, who died after he was taken to a local hospital.

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.