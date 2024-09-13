Police respond after this arrest outside a Virginia Waffle House was shared on social media

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police have shared details about an arrest outside a Waffle House that was recorded on video and shared online.

Several people reached out to CBS 6 with questions about the arrest and sought additional context surrounding what the video showed.

Kianna Reddick, who recorded the video, told CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne that she came to the Waffle House on Willis Road with her husband and then witnessed the arrest.

She said the police pulled into the parking lot and "ripped him out of the car."

"One cop is holding his legs, and the other three are punching and elbowing and going to town," she said.

She was concerned for the person in custody and said he was already on the ground when they started to "drive fists and elbows."

"To see that, I broke down and cried. I have a young Black son. I am afraid for my life. How can I call them (the police) to help us if I just seen that?" she said. "I'm still shaken up. It's very disturbing to have witnessed that."

The man arrested in the video was later identified by police as Devar T. Brown, 32, of Woodford, Virginia.

He was ultimately charged with several crimes including:



Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with Schedule I/II Controlled Substances

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II Controlled Substances

Obstruction of justice

"In this particular situation, at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, an officer saw the driver of a white SUV make an illegal right turn on red from Interstate 95 north to Willis Road. The officer activated his emergency equipment and initiated a traffic stop. The driver stopped his vehicle at the Waffle House in the 2100 block of Willis Road," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "The officer approached the vehicle with his flashlight out and on and began speaking with the driver."

Police said the officer saw an open black bag on the driver’s lap. Inside the bag, police said, was a "very large wad of cash and a firearm."

"While the driver was gathering his paperwork, the officer radioed for an additional officer and a drug dog to respond to the scene. After a second officer arrived, the first officer opened the driver’s door, and the driver was directed to step out of the vehicle. The driver refused," the police spokesperson's email continued. "The officers then gave multiple clear and concise verbal commands to step out of the vehicle and again, the driver refused to comply with the officers’ lawful orders."

Police said the officers then "physically removed" the driver from the SUV.

"The driver continued to physically resist the officers, he would not get on the ground, and he would not put his hands behind his back despite being given commands and time to do so. Officers then took the suspect to the ground and used distraction strikes to the suspect’s side so that he would release his arms which he had turtled up under his body," the email continued. "The officers were then able to get the suspect’s arms and hands behind his back so that he could be handcuffed."

Police said Brown then admitted to officers was a convicted felon and did not have a concealed carry permit.

"During their search, officers located a loaded handgun in the black bag which previously had been in the suspect’s lap, as well as a substance that appeared to be cocaine, another substance that appeared to be fentanyl/heroin, and a digital scale," the email continued.

Brown was checked out at the hospital and then taken to Chesterfield County Jail.

Chesterfield Police said they were aware of the online discussion surrounding the video and "appreciate that community members are watching, observing, and noting conduct they believe may be questionable and applauding officer’s actions when they deem appropriate."

Police reminded the community that "officers react and respond based on the totality of the circumstances, many of which are not known or seen by those recording an incident."

