Police raid Richmond marijuana event; man charged after search warrant

Posted at 5:52 PM, Feb 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have made an arrest after breaking up a pop-up event they say brought multiple vendors together at one location to sell marijuana in Richmond.

Josiah Ickes of Mechanicsville was charged with possession to distribute a controlled substance and possession with the intention to distribute marijuana. Both are felonies.

The arrest came after search warrants were issued for a building on Roane Street last week and one at a building on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Wednesday.

Police said new laws passed in 2021 make possessing more than four ounces of marijuana in public a misdemeanor and possession of more than one pound or 49 plants a felony.

