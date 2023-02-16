Police raid Richmond marijuana event; man charged after search warrant

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have made an arrest after breaking up a pop-up event they say brought multiple vendors together at one location to sell marijuana in Richmond.

Josiah Ickes of Mechanicsville was charged with possession to distribute a controlled substance and possession with the intention to distribute marijuana. Both are felonies.

The arrest came after search warrants were issued for a building on Roane Street last week and one at a building on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Wednesday.

Police said new laws passed in 2021 make possessing more than four ounces of marijuana in public a misdemeanor and possession of more than one pound or 49 plants a felony.

