Police pursuit ends in crash on Ashe Boulevard

RICHMOND, Va. -- A police chase that started in Henrico County ended in a crash near the intersection of Arthur Ashe Blvd and W. Broad Street in Richmond Monday afternoon. It was just before 3 p.m. when a white Hyundai SUV being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle that was not involved in the pursuit.

This all began in the Lakeside area where officers spotted a potentially stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop but the driver took off, according to police. A short time later the suspect vehicle was involved in the crash in the city of Richmond. There were no injuries reported.

According to police, a juvenile believed to be the driver of the suspect vehicle was detained on the scene. An additional passenger of the vehicle was able to run away. Police are still working to find that person.

Richmond Police are investigating the crash while Henrico Police are investigating the suspects and the events that preceded the crash. There's no word on any charges at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.