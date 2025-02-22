2 police officers killed in Virginia Beach were 'shot in the line of duty,' officials say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two police officers were killed in a shooting that began as a traffic stop in Virginia Beach late Friday night, police confirmed to WTKR.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating the incident that happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and Wendfield Drive.

"We are devastated to confirm the deaths of two of our officers, who were shot in the line of duty late last night, Friday, February 21, 2025," officials with the department posted on social media Saturday morning.

WATCH: Police convoy drives on I-264 following two Virginia Beach officer deaths

VBPD convoy on I-264 following two officer deaths

Officials stressed that they were "unable to share much information" because their investigation "is still very much an active investigation."

"However, we want to assure the community that there is no active threat," police said. "We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to put the pieces of this tragic event together, make notifications, and grieve the loss of two of our own."

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office offered condolences to the department in a post on X.

"Heartbreaking news out of Virginia Beach where local media reports one officer was killed and another seriously injured last night," they wrote. "We send our prayers to the officers' families, our brothers and sisters at @VBPD and everyone affected by this tragic situation."

State Sen. Bill DeSteph, who represents parts of Virginia Beach, also posted a message on X.

"I am so terribly saddened to receive this news this morning," he wrote. "Please keep this officer, their family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers as they begin to navigate such a profound loss."