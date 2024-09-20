Police officer shot during Richmond traffic stop, suspect on the run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are looking for the person who shot an officer during a Thursday night traffic stop on Fairfield Avenue in the city's East End, according to police.

The officer who was shot suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"At approximately 11:29 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue and, after observing suspicious movements in the vehicle, directed the occupants out of the car," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting. "During the preliminary investigation, a male suspect, in possession of a firearm, fired a shot which injured a male RPD officer. Officers did not return fire."

The person who shot the officer ran from the car and has not yet been found.

"Major Crimes detectives, precinct officers, forensics staff, RPD command staff and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to the scene. Detectives canvassed the neighborhood for information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect," the email continued.

Police have not yet released information about the person they're looking for in connection to teh shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

