Police officer, shooter, killed in Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Va. -- Three people are dead after a shooting at a Covington gas station on Monday night.

Those killed in this incident include a Covington Police Officer and the shooter.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Virginia State Police were notified of a shooting that happened at a gas station in Covington.

The Virginia State Police, Town of Covington Police Department and Alleghany County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating the shooting.

