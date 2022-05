VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A Virginia police officer was injured Thursday when an officer’s gun discharged during a struggle with a person in custody at a hospital, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Virginia Beach Police tweeted.

Officers were struggling with a person in police custody at the hospital when an officer’s gun went off, police said. The officer was struck in a lower extremity and had a minor injury, police said.