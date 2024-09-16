Police officer who helped deliver baby in Virginia parking lot meets the bundle of joy: 'All part of the job'

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia couple received unexpected assistance earlier this month when their baby’s arrival came faster than anticipated. Cam and Lindsay Hamden were in a Blacksburg parking lot when their daughter, Olivia, decided it was time to join the world.

Realizing they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time, Cam Hamden called 911. As they prepared for an unconventional delivery, Lieutenant Sedrick Hayes of the Blacksburg Police Department happened to be nearby and arrived just in time to help with the birth.

Lindsay Hamden praised Hayes for his role in the delivery, calling him a lifesaver and expressing gratitude for his kindness and reassurance during the ordeal.

This was not the first time Hayes had assisted in a delivery.

“The first time was back in 2001. It’s all part of the job, and I am honored to be a part of baby Olivia’s story," he said.

Hayes, who expressed his happiness at having been involved in the family’s special moment, said, “It’s great. I’m just so happy that I got to be a part of that family’s experience. And hopefully, as Olivia grows and I get to see what she becomes later, that’s kind of neat."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.