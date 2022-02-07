Police: Man threw towel over Walmart shopper before in-store assault

STAFFORD, Va. -- Police are looking for a man who grabbed two women shopping at Walmart in Stafford County, according to police. The alleged assaults were reported Sunday at the Walmart at Washington Square Plaza.

"The first incident occurred at approximately 1:16 p.m. in the curtain aisle of the Walmart. The victim reported [he] grabbed her buttocks with both hands and then left the store," Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Major Shawn Kimmitz wrote in an email. "The second incident occurred at 3:15 p.m.in the camping aisle of the same Walmart. The victim reported noticing the suspect following her throughout the store. She went in different areas of the store to avoid the suspect, but he continued to follow her. When she got to the camping aisle, the suspect threw a towel on her head and grabbed her buttocks."

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

The man then left the store.

The man was described as wearing dark grey sweatpants, royal blue hoodie, blue mask, and dark hat and shoes in the first incident. During the second incident, police said he wore a black long sleeve shirt and black hat. It was believed he left the store in a silver SUV.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Boyle at 540-658-4400.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.