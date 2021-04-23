Police: Man fighting for his life after Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A man is left fighting for his life after police said he was shot Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Silver Oak Court around 4:30 p.m.

Police were notified about the shooting, and found the man with a gunshot wound when they arrived to the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.