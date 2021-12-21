Police looking for missing Chesterfield man with mental health issues

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2021.

William A. Arpe, 27, of the 19400 block of Varanda Lane in Chesterfield, is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Arpe is believed to be suffering from unspecified mental health issues.

Anyone with information about Apre's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!