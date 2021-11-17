Police looking for missing 16-year-old Ashland boy

ASHLAND, Va. -- The Ashland Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in helping locate a missing 16-year-old juvenile.

Kenneth Scroggin was reported missing on Tuesday at 4:50 p.m. He was last seen at his residence in Ashland on Monday at 10:00 p.m. Scroggin is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. Scroggin has a tattoo on his forearm which is shown below.

Although there is no foul play indicated, his family and the Ashland Police Department are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Scroggin’s location should call (804) 730-6140.

