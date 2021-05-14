Police looking for missing 12-year-old Powhatan girl

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance to find 12-year-old Olivia Grace Green. She was last seen at her residence off of Jones Creek Dr. Powhatan on the evening of Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Olivia Green was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and shorts. She is described as a white female, 5 ft. tall approximately 97 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Olivia Green is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

