Police looking for missing 12-year-old Powhatan girl

Powhatan County Sheriff's Office
Missing 12-year-old girl
Posted at 3:39 PM, May 14, 2021
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance to find 12-year-old Olivia Grace Green. She was last seen at her residence off of Jones Creek Dr. Powhatan on the evening of Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Olivia Green was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and shorts. She is described as a white female, 5 ft. tall approximately 97 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Olivia Green is asked to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.

