Man wanted for robbing Henrico doggy daycare

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a dog daycare on March 3.

Around 7:39 p.m., police said they received a call for a robbery of a dog daycare business in the 4900 block of West Marshall Street.

Officials said a white male suspect stole money and the vehicle of an employee.

Henrico Police

Police add that the suspect changed clothes after the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect shown, can contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000. You may also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.