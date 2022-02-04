Police issue alert for missing couple with dementia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police issued a missing person's alert Friday for a Henrico couple. Both Ruth Vaden, 89, and Robert Vaden, 90, live with Dementia, according to Henrico Police.

The Vadens have not been seen since Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

"The couple will possibly be operating a grey 2014 Volkswagen Passat with VA license WYP 2527," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

They were last seen in the 10000 block of Three Chopt Road, near Gaskins Road, in Henrico’s West End.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

