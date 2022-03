RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources say that three people were shot outside a store in Richmond.

First responders were called just before 5 p.m. to the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

According to Richmond Police, a man was left with life-threatening injuries and was brought to a hospital. Another two people were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.