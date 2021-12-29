Police investigating shooting captured on Facebook Live

PETERSBURG, Va. -- One person was struck by a bullet when shots were fired from two cars Monday evening.

The incident was believed to have started in Petersburg and ended in Prince George County. The sound of some of the gunshots may have been captured by an unlikely source.

Just after 9:30 on Monday, you can hear a bang when Ericka Berry pauses during her almost nightly Facebook Live.

On-screen you hear her say “You guys hear that".

Then you hear what sounds like two more gunshots.

“That scared me. That was a gunshot. Somebody is shooting something," Ericka said on her Facebook Live.

It’s believed the gunshots that were heard on Facebook Live were fired and recorded in the 4400 block of Courthouse Road in Prince George County.

Prince George County Police would stop one of the two cars involved a couple of miles down, in the 7100 block of Courthouse Road.

“My wife came in and told me, she said, what in the world is going on outside, sirens and lights," Nick Hughes, a neighbor, said.

Hughes described what he saw from his house that night.

“First thing I see, right over, there’s a car stopped. There's like three cops over here. Another two coming down the road over there. One of them, one of the Cops over here, turned around and went back that way".

"Investigators initially believed the first shots were fired in the City of Petersburg, which is why Petersburg Police is the lead agency. One of the people in one of the cars is telling that the incident occurred near the intersection of Normandy and Wagner,” said Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss.

Detectives believe both cars had people shooting.

“From what we are gathering, there were multiple shots being fired," said Chambliss.

The cars then continued driving down Wagner Road, into Prince George County and down Courthouse Road with the Deputy Chief saying.

“Both vehicles showed evidence of being struck by gunfire".

The deputy chief says one person was shot

“One vehicle occupied by a male and female. The second vehicle was occupied by a male. The male in the second vehicle was struck by gunfire,"

The person shot was hit in the shoulder, treated and released from a local hospital.

Petersburg Police recovered only one gun. Police now trying to determine if the victim was shot in the city limits or in the county.

No arrests have been made at this time.