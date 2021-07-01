Police investigating double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A murder investigation is underway in Petersburg after four people were shot at the same house in two separate incidents.

Petersburg Police say the first 911 call for a shooting outside a home on Blick Street came in around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived at the house in the 700 block of Blick Street, they found two men outside who had been shot. Both men were taken to hospitals and underwent emergency surgery for their injuries.

As investigators pulled away from the scene just after midnight, another 911 call came in for another shooting.

This time, it took place inside the home.

The shots fired went through the front door and hit a woman in the chest. She died at the scene. A second victim, a man, was shot in the wrist.

Petersburg Police say they have very few leads and they are asking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information about either of the two shootings on Blick Street is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.